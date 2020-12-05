Fugitive held after 15 years in Chitwan

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN, DECEMBER 4

Fifteen years after he killed one-horned rhino and sold its horn, police have arrested a poacher from Chitwan.

The arrested is Suraj Chuadhary, 36, of Dibyanagar in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-26. He was nabbed from Chitwan’s Khurkhure.

Chitwan National Park Information Officer Lokendra Adhikari said that Chudhary was found guilty in shooting rhino to death and selling its horn at Bhalutap of the CNP 15 years ago. A case was filed against Chaudhary on September 28, 2005. The CNP had sentenced Chaudhary to 15 years in prison and slapped Rs one lakh in fine on 4 January 2008. Chaudhary had quit the Nepal Army. After poachers made two unsuccessful attempts to kill the rhino, they incorporated Chaudhary into their group.

Chaudhary was at large following the CNP verdict. He had migrated to Khurkhure.

Chaudhary had gone to Qatar three times and returned home. He had returned home one year ago last time. With poaching of rhinos escalating, CNP has stepped up search of the fugitives and people suspected to have been behind the killing of rhinos.

Chaudhary has been sent to prison after his COVID test.

