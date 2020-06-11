Gandaki Province collecting details at entry point

Damauli, June 10
Gandaki Province has started collecting personal details of people at its entry point in Pooljeep of Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality, Tanahun.
With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, it has started collecting details of people trying to enter the province.
Details of people rescued from India, drivers and their helpers, among others, entering the province are being collected. Security personnel deployed at the border point said they had started collecting details, including names, addresses, parents’ names, driver’s name, number of passengers on a bus and destinations of people before allowing them to enter the province.
Around 300 vehicles enter the province via the border point daily. Pedestrians are interrogated and urged to sanitise their hands and wear masks.
Pooljeep Youth Club Chair Bijay Gurung said the club’s members were helping security personnel collect the details of commuters. Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality Information Officer Sikharlal Dotel said that with the increased risk of COVID-19, security and health check-up had been intensified at the border point.
Tanahun CDO Badrinath Adhikari said security had been tightened at the border point with the security camp in operation. “Security personnel deployed at the border are collecting details of people entering the province,” he said.
Meanwhile, the work of disinfecting vehicles passing through the border point was halted from Monday due to fund crunch. Since the lockdown was imposed, four staffers were deployed to sanitise vehicles before their entry into the province. Rural municipality health department Chief Agamraj Upadhyay, however, pledged to give continuity to vehicle disinfection.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
