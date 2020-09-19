RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 18
A PCR laboratory has been brought into operation in Rautahat district headquarters, Gaur. Province 2 Social Development Minister Nawalkishor Sah inaugurated the lab amidst a ceremony held at Gaur Hospital today.
The laboratory contains a PCR machine based on German technology. The provincial government and all local levels of the district worked collectively to set up the lab in Gaur Hospital.
“With the inauguration of the lab in Rautahat after Birgunj, Janakpur and Rajbiraj, it has ended the plight of having to wait for days to test swab samples in the district,” said Sah. Gaur Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Krishna Sah said it was a matter of pride to have a PCR lab in the district and hoped that the hospital would get necessary technicians, test kits and other equipment required to run the lab successfully.
For setting up the lab, 13 out of the 18 local levels of the district had chipped in Rs 500,000, each.
