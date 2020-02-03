Gautam party’s deputy chair

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: The Central Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that ended on Sunday unanimously endorsed a proposal to appoint Bam Dev Gautam as the party’s deputy chairperson.

The meeting also unanimously endorsed the party’s political document, statute amendment proposal, organisational document, and the 11-point contemporary proposal. The latest statute amendment has set communism as the party’s ultimate goal.

As per the amendment, the party’s strategic goal and fundamental programme is scientific socialism.

“The party’s immediate programme is socialism-oriented people’s democracy. Ultimately, the party will head in the direction of communism,” adds the political document.

February 03, 2020

