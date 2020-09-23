Genexpert machine comes into operation in Rautahat DHO

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 22

Used for testing tuberculosis, a Genexpert machine has come into operation in Rautahat District Health Office.

The machine was provided by National Tuberculosis Control Centre, Bhaktapur, and installed at the Gaurbased health office yesterday.

Though there are more than 1,000 TB cases in Gaur, up until lately, people had to make a 42km journey to Chandrapur to test for TB.

Inaugurating the machine at a ceremony yesterday, Gaur Municipality Mayor Ajaya Kumar Gupta praised the support of all in installing the machine.

“There is the possibility of TB spreading to other persons in the absence of a machine that properly detects the bacteria. Now that the machine has been installed here, it’ll help to detect people with the TB-causing bacteria and help in early treatment of patients and prevention of further spreading,” Gupta said.

On the occasion yesterday, Gaur Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Krishna Sah said that 22 persons died due to TB in the country every day.

