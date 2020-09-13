Ghumthang landslide: Five bodies recovered, 31 still missing

SINDHUPALCHOK: Five bodies have been recovered from the landside occurred at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchok.

Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 70, from Nagpuje and Junu Maya BK, 24, and Sarkini Pradhan, 40; from Bishwokarma village and two other unidentified persons were found dead, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sapkota.

Thirty one persons are still missing in the landslide. Currently, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and local youths have been mobilized in the spot to search the missing ones.

Three persons injured in the landslide have been taken to Primary Health Centre, Bahrabise for treatment.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota arrived here to inspect the landslide hit area- Ghumthang. Sapkota’s press advisor Shreedhar Neupane said the Speaker reached the site via land route.