‘Godman’ Bomjon evades arrest

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Sindhulimadi, June 18

Police carried out a raid on Ram Bahadur Bomjon’s ashram in Paire of Kamalamai Municipality, Sindhuli.

Acting on a tip-off that the self-styled Buddha was hiding in the ashram, a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force carried out the raid today. This is the fourth time that police raided his residence to arrest him.

Though police surrounded the ashram from all directions and carried out the raid as early as 4:00am, they couldn’t find the so-called godman. As seen from the evidence at the site, he had fled in the nick of time leaving his dog behind.

Police suspected Bomjon had got wind of the raid and fled just in time. Police suspect Bomjon might be hiding in the forest area that spreads around 43 bigaha land.

Bomjon’s devotee and Bodhi Shrawan Dharma Sangh Chairperson Sundar Ghising confirmed the police raid on the ashram in the wee hours today.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook