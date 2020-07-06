KATHMANDU: Authorities will now apprehend anyone that steps out in public without a mask.
The Home Ministry issued a directive on Monday according to which law enforcement authorities can nab anyone who goes out of house without a mask. Going out of house sans mask will be treated as an offense as per the Infectious Diseases Act, 1964.
Officials have deducted that the people have not been adhering to the rules following the easing of nationwide lockdown since mid-June.
“The decision was taken so as to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, which have only increased in the last couple of weeks because people are not honestly following the rules,” a home official said.
“Safe distancing measures are not being taken seriously, people are seen moving around without masks.”
The Ministry of Health and Population, in its daily media briefing, too asked the public to comply with the safety protocols earlier set by the ministry.
“We urge everyone to follow the Ministry’s guidelines and use masks while going out, failing which the home administration will take action ” Spokesperson of the Health Ministry, Dr Jageshwar Gautam briefed.
“Follow the rules- save yourselves and the others from coronavirus transmission,” the Health Ministry said.
