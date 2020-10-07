Government extends tenure of honorary consuls by four years

KATHMANDU: The government has extended the tenure of 10 honorary consuls and honorary consul generals to various cities of foreign countries by another four years.
As per the decision made by the council of ministers on October 5, the honorary consuls and honorary consul general whose tenure were extended by four years included AC Sherpa (Seattle of the United States of America), Shahram Shantiyai (Tehran of Iran), Teyo Swi Leng (Selangor of Malaysia), Nimrod Berger (Haifa of Israel), Balli Suputra Jano (Jakarta of Indonesia), Mervin A Brustin (Illinois of the USA),
Premraja Mahat (Maryland of the USA) and William C Cassell (Ohio of the USA). Their terms of office were extended as per Honorary Consul Rules-1982.
The Cabinet has also decided to promote honorary consul Emmanuel Karavelakis to the post of honorary consul general to Athens of Greece for a term of four years. El-Sheikh Mohammed Wissam Ghouzayel, honorary consul to Beirut of Lebanon, has been promoted to the post of honorary consul general.
