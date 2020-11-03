Government files review petition

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Office of the Attorney General on Monday filed a review petition on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Population against the SC order passed in response to the writ petition filed by advocates Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung KC. OAG argued that the government had been providing free diagnostic and therapeutic services to those who could not afford the treatment, but the apex court did not take that into account while passing orders in response to the writ petition filed by Oli and KC.

The health ministry stated that the SC’s decision to ask the government to provide free diagnostic and therapeutic service was contradictory as it did not quash the government’s earlier decision to charge people for PCR tests.

The government also argued that COVID-19 was not a disease that could be listed in basic health service.

It said the government decided to charge some categories of people for PCR tests keeping in mind the country’s limited economic resources.

The ministry also said that other countries, including India, the USA, Italy and Spain were also charging people for PCR tests. The ministry said the government decided to charge people for PCR tests keeping in mind the willingness of some people to pay private laboratories for the tests.

