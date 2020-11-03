Government files review petition

KATHMANDU: The Office of the Attorney General on Monday filed a review petition on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Population against the SC order passed in response to the writ petition filed by advocates Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung KC. OAG argued that the government had been providing free diagnostic and therapeutic services to those who could not afford the treatment, but the apex court did not take that into account while passing orders in response to the writ petition filed by Oli and KC.
The health ministry stated that the SC’s decision to ask the government to provide free diagnostic and therapeutic service was contradictory as it did not quash the government’s earlier decision to charge people for PCR tests.
The government also argued that COVID-19 was not a disease that could be listed in basic health service.
It said the government decided to charge some categories of people for PCR tests keeping in mind the country’s limited economic resources.
The ministry also said that other countries, including India, the USA, Italy and Spain were also charging people for PCR tests. The ministry said the government decided to charge people for PCR tests keeping in mind the willingness of some people to pay private laboratories for the tests.
A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The organising committee of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon has decided to honor the Late British Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris by announcing the Richard Morris Honor Prize in his memory on May 29 from 2021 marathon event in the Everest region. As per the organisers, the Prize Read More...
CHITWAN: A one-horned rhinoceros was found dead at Lamichaur in the Chitwan National Park, on Sunday. The rare animal was found lying motionless at Lamichaur near west sector of the park on Sunday morning, informed a park official. According to the Chief Conservation Officer Arna Nath Baral, t Read More...
LONDON: Gareth Bale came off the bench to head the winner for Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, his first goal since returning to the club from Real Madrid. The Welshman was brought on in the 70th minute and three minute Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 12,208 security personnel of three security agencies —Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force — have contracted COVID-19. Among them 6,065 security personnel of Nepal Police have contracted the virus. Of them 5,132 have recovered while 933 are still undergoing t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1 A sub-inspector of the Armed Police Force succumbed to coronavirus infection yesterday. Posted at Arghakhachi Batallion, the man in his early 40s had died at Armed Police Hospital in Balambu, while undergoing treatment. Deputy Inspector General Raju Aryal, spokesperson Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1 Police arrested a leader of the outlawed Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal from Lalitpur last night. The arrestee has been identified as Sabitra Adhikari (Regmi), 35, aka ‘Bidushi,’ Lalitpur district secretary of the party. Police have claimed that sh Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1 Advocates Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung KC filed a contempt of court case today against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal for allegedly disobeying the Supreme Court’s decision that had asked the government to test and tre Read More...
BARA, NOVEMBER 1 Nepali Congress Bara Constituency-1 mahasamiti member and the party’s Youth Department (Tarun Bibhag) central member Madan Mandal died due to COVID today. Mandal, aged 45, was a patient of high blood pressure. After Mandal was diagnosed with COVID yesterday, he was being Read More...