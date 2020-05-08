Govt aware of Lipulek issue: Foreign Minister Gyawali

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: After the news on unilateral construction of a new link road by India to connect Mansarowar of Tibet, China, via Kalapani Lipulek area which falls in Nepali territory, the longstanding border dispute between Nepal and India has resurfaced.

Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh mentioned on Twitter on Friday that the newly constructed link road easies pilgrims to reach Manosarowar, a famous Hindu pilgrimage site in Tibet, an autonomous region of China.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali shared with Rastriya Samachar Samiti that the government received information regarding the issue via various media reports and detailed information regarding the same has been sought from the government of India via Indian Embassy.

He added that the Nepal government will make official remark on the issue after receiving details from Indian sides, adding that the government has always been alert about Lipulek and Kalapani issues. Earlier, the border dispute surfaced after India unilaterally unveiled its political map incorporating the Nepali territory on it.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook