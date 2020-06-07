Govt directed to ensure regular medical services to citizens

Kathmandu, June 6
The Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the government to expedite efforts to ensure easy access to regular health services amid the lockdown.
It instructed the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens and the Ministry of Health and Population to save the life of pregnant women, lactating mothers, persons injured in accidents, children and senior citizens, who have been badly affected by restrictions on regular health services at the hospitals and vehicular movement across the country.
“More number of pregnant women and other vulnerable persons are losing lives due to lack of access to regular medical care during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Lockdown is a prerequisite to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 but cannot be an excuse to deprive any citizen of regular health services,” read a press release issued by the parliamentary panel following yesterday’s meeting.
It warned that pregnant women, lactating women and infants were dying due to lack of prompt and adequate medical care. “Maternal mortality rate has significantly increased during the lockdown. Even patients suffering from other diseases have died as they did not get timely treatment. It is the duty of the state to save the lives of its citizens even during the adverse situation.
Therefore, this committee directs the MoHP to use all alternatives available to save the lives of vulnerable people. We also instruct the MoWCSC to coordinate with the MoHP to ensure that vulnerable people have easy access to medical care,” read the release.
People have been struggling to enjoy reproductive and non-COVID healthcare services.
Pregnant women from both rural and urban areas are facing the brunt of the lockdown.
Although the constitution has recognised reproductive health as a fundamental and essential service, women seeking safe motherhood are finding it hard to access such services during the lockdown. The ongoing lockdown coupled with disruption in the supply chain have also led to limited access to healthcare for women.
The parliamentary panel has also directed the MoHP and MoWCSC to effectively implement the President Women Uplift Programme and airlift pregnant women if they require immediate medical care.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CHITWAN, JUNE 5 Fifteen years have passed since the infamous Bandarmudhe bomb blast, but the victims of the incident are still awaiting justice. The bomb blast carried out by the then rebelling CPN Maoist on a passenger bus at Madi of southern Chitwan had taken the lives of 38 people, leaving Read More...
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...
BUFFALO: Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head. Prosecutors were investigating the encounter captured by a TV crew Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 5 Sudurpaschim Province has halted collection of throat swab samples for five days. Province Health Directorate Office Dhangadi said it had stopped collecting swab samples as more than 1,000 swabs were on hold and left to be tested. “We have more than 1,000 swab samples yet Read More...
KATHMANDU: Joining a growing list of Hollywood celebrities donating to organisations working for equal rights during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US, actor Leonardo DiCaprio too has announced donations while urging others to take action. Taking to Twitter on June 5, the Once Upon A T Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has scheduled a chartered flight for Narita in Japan on Sunday. The flight has been scheduled to operate on the request of a travel agency. In a press release issued by the NAC, on Thursday, it stated that the Nepali Embassy in Japan has no role in o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4. The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Taemints and Shawols can look forward to Taemin's comeback in July. After SPOTV News reported that SHINee's maknae Taemin would be releasing a new album in July, Soompi says that SM Entertainment, SHINee's label, confirmed the news. “Taemin is preparing for a July comeback. Beginn Read More...