Govt directed to submit report on management of old vehicles

Kathmandu, August 13
The Supreme Court has issued an order to the Government of Nepal, directing it to submit a report, with proposal and action plan, on the management of dysfunctional vehicles and materials dumped on the premises of government offices.
In response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Padam Bahadur Shrestha, a division bench of justices Anil Kumar Sinha and Hari Prasad Phuyal ordered the government to form a committee headed by a secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to the apex court within six months, with effect from August 10.
As per the SC, the committee should comprise representatives from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Office of the Auditor General, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and the writ petitioner.
Writ petitioner Shrestha held that the government authorities had a tendency of purchasing new vehicles in their every transfer by leaving the existing four-wheelers, furniture and other office logistics unused citing them to be ‘dysfunctional, non-operational and old’ without fulfilling legal procedures. “It has resulted in the loss of a huge amount of state funds collected from the people as tax,” he said.
According to Rule 58 of the Financial Procedures Rules-2007, any goods considered to be worthless because of being old, worn and torn and as unfit of being repaired, should be auctioned within six months.
Contrary to such legal provision, concerned authorities rarely auction the goods and dump them on the office premises without technical examination of machinery. “It is often done to enjoy new vehicles and logistics by misusing the state fund. In every transfer, government authorities exercise these bad practices,”
Advocate Shrestha stated in the petition.
Lack of proper utilisation of government vehicles, machinery and goods has not only caused adverse impacts on the environment but also spoilt the beauty of the concerned offices.
Vehicles and equipment dumped on office premises without auctioning them have occupied open space, where greenparks could be developed.
The Government of Nepal has yet to take any concrete step to implement the existing law by developing necessary procedures. Recent report of the OAG has also raised these issues.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
COVID-19 Global Lens The COVID-19 pandemic presents the world with a huge challenge: everyone and every area is affected, and the response has to be both quick and consorted. This pandemic may be primarily a health crisis for some states, but COVID-19 is also an education crisis, an employment an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Not only did the weather play a spoilsport during the great celestial show, as Perseid meteor showers were on peak, this year the moon phase (last quarter) too hindered enthusiasts from enjoying it as it impeded view of the shower peak. Considered one of the best meteor showers of the Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to expand its railway network, the second largest in the world, by one-third in the next decade and a half, as part of a long-term plan to rev up urbanisation and stimulate local economies. China aims to have about 200,000 kilometres (124,274 miles) of railway tracks by the e Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12 As the reopening date of flights has been postponed by the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the government has also announced that it will conduct fifth phase of repatriation flights. Based on the government’s announcement, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Read More...
KATHMANDU: Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation has launched the much-anticipated Note 7 series. The Infinix Note 7 comes with 48MP QuadCamera, capable of shooting high detailed picture even in low light, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and 6.95- inch HD+ Read More...
LAMJUNG: More than Rs 2.22 billion of the total budget allocated by the federal government and Gandaki Province government to Lamjung district for the fiscal year 2076/77 BS has remained unused. The district received a budget of Rs 8.91 billion from the central and the provincial governments, acc Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks today after over a week long hiatus at the former's official residence in Baluwatar. The meeting that looks to bring the current stalemate within the party resumed after a gap Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali rock band 1974 AD is collaborating with American artistes The Chainsmokers for Tuborg Open 2020. “The Chainsmokers are a different style of music that we are collaborating with — it is completely different from ours,” shares guitarist of the band Manoj Kumar KC. And thi Read More...