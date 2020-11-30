Govt invested in developing health sector: CM Paudel

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Paudel, on Monday, said that the provincial government is on the path to developing health sector.

Inaugurating the seven-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 10-bed High-Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences, Hetauda Hospital on Monday, CM Paudel claimed that the services of Singha Durbar will reach every household as promised by the government. Among the seven ICU beds, six beds are equipped with ventilators.

The provincial government is invested in providing health services at every village of the province, said Paudel while adding that health service is a basic need and the government is expanding health services to all.

The hospital that was established in 2016 will now provide ICU service with ventilators, informed Dr Hari Bahadur Khadka, Director of the Academy. The hospital has added staff members including doctors and nurses, further stated Dr Khadka.

With the start of ICU services, the charge for ICU beds is expected to fall in the district, and number of patients going to health facilities in Bharatpur and Kathmandu will also decrease, he added.

The hospital is also set to establish an ICU Treatment Fund for economically marginalized people, Khadka claimed. Moreover, with the handing over of this newly constructed building, the plan is to expand the ICU facility with 20 more ICU beds and 25 more HDU beds, informed Rajesh Prasai, Registrar of the Academy.

Meanwhile, CM Paudel also laid the foundation stone for a 15-bed hospital in Manahari Rural Municipality.

Fifty-one local levels have laid the foundation stone so far for construction of health facilities, claimed CM Paudel.

