Govt officially unveils new political map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, Kalapani

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal, in a follow-up of its recent decision to endorse the issuance of a new political map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, has officially unveiled the map today.
Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation had presented the new geographical map of Nepal comprising the disputed lands at Singha Durbar. Minister Padma Kumari Aryal officially announced the release of the map to public on the national broadcasting channel Nepal Television.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal took to Twitter to share the news of official issuance of the map prepared by the Ministry of Land Management.
The new political map was tabled for approval in the cabinet meeting held on May 18, which had ended with endorsement of the issuance of the map.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, both, had recently made official announcements at the Federal Parliament regarding the unveiling of the new geographical representation of the country incorporating the territories encroached by India.
The Government of India had unilaterally inaugurated a link road to Mansarovar in Tibet of China via Nepali territory, which had refuelled tensions between the two neighbouring countries, leading to a statement war of sorts.
In addition to its official release, the Ministry is yet to bring its coat of arms and logo into use as per the updated map, for which, it is preparing to present a bill in the parliament, seeking an amendment to the constitution’s index.
ABUJA, NIGERIA: The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said.
Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Some have been radicalised and have refused to return. It is feared that some have been used in suicide bombings.
The mass abduction in April 2014 brought international attention to Boko Haram's deadly insurgency in northern Niger
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
Likewise, the CPN-UML entire panel clinched the Municipality Ward No. 11. Krishna Bahadur Tamang has been elected the Ward Chairman in this ward. His closest contender Sanubabu Tamang of the CPN Maoist Centre bagged 385 votes.
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
He claimed that the UML
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
However, th