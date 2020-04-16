Govt okays construction of defence university

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 15

The government has issued ‘Defence University and Development Board Formation Order 2019’, to establish the National Defence University.

A source at the Ministry of Home Affairs said the cabinet meeting last week issued the order which has now paved the way for establishment of the long discussed university. The government had earlier incorporated the formation of the NDU in its policies and programmes for the current fiscal. Immediately afterwards, the government had allocated Rs 200 million for feasibility study of the university in a 500 ropani area at Perungedanda of Kavrepalanchowk.

The board’s executive director will be the incumbent brigadier general of Nepali Army as recommended by the chief of the army staff and approved by the minister of defence.

Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey , spokesperson of the NA, said the board would undertake the major task of preparing detailed project report to build the university infrastructure. The proposed university is expected to produce skilled manpower and experts who will help in formation of national plans and policies related to security issues, national defence and strategic policy sectors.

The university will offer Master’s level and higher courses where government officials from various sectors, including security agencies, will pursue higher studies.

