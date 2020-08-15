JHAPA, AUGUST 14
Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has accused the government of working for the communists only.
“Circumstances after the COVID-19 crisis have shown that the communist government is working for the communists only, not for the entire people. That is why the people are now calling the Congress party to hit the street to fight the authoritarianism of the communists,” said the NC leader.
Sitaula was addressing a cadres’ meeting of the party organised by the party’s village committee in Kamal Rural Municipality today.
“Be it while distributing relief during the lockdown, or rescuing workers from Kathmandu or abroad, the so-called communist government has been discriminatory and biased against non-communists,” he said.
“Instead of doing justice to all, the communist government only rescued those who were communists and again when it came to issuing passes, the vehicles belonging to our party and others didn’t get any of them,” added the NC leader, accusing the government of totally wasting three precious years.
The NC leader also criticised his own party leadership.
Citing the need to wage a struggle against the present government, he underlined the need of a strong and unified NC to fight against the government.
Rautahat, August 13 Police fired 12 rounds of bullets and tear gas during a clash with buffalo traders in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality today. According to sources, the clash occurred when police tried to detain buffalo smugglers, who, using a secret route, had managed to bring 58 buffaloes Read More...
Pokhara, August 13 Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has struck work performance contracts with ministers and the principal secretary hoping for better implementation of development projects in the current fiscal. Contracts were exchanged between the CM and ministers at a p Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United Stat Read More...
JAJARKOT: As many as six of the same family lost their lives in a landslide caused by the unabating rain last night in Naku, Mahawai Rural Municipality-3, in Kalikot district. The deceased are Raj Bahadur Bista's 13-year-old son Puspa Bista, Prabin Bista, 11, Sabina Bista, 18, and Aasha Bista, 15 Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia confirmed on Friday next month's limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southa Read More...
KAVRE: More than 30 houses have been buried while 37 persons have gone missing in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhupalchok district, early on Friday morning. Read Also: Early morning landslide sweeps at least 13 houses in Sindhupalchok, many out of contac Read More...
12 new confirmed cases and one probable case Two cases outside Auckland city Ardern to announce decision on lockdown WELLINGTON: New Zealand's first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 Allegedly the mastermind in Kamaladi’s 15 kg fake gold case In notoriety, he is second only to Yunus Ansari, who is in jail Nepal Police recently launched an extensive hunt for the mastermind behind Kamaladi's 15 kg fake gold case as the headquarters was under treme Read More...