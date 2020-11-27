Green pigeon spotted in Jhapa

JHAPA, NOVEMBER 26
Ornithologist Devendra Kharel has spotted a green pigeon in Mechinagar of Jhapa district. According to Kharel, its common English name is green imperial pigeon. The scientific name of the bird is dukula ania. The unique bird was found on a simal tree at Mechninagar Municipality. The bird is the first of its species in Nepal, Kharel claimed.
Similarly, the Bird Conservation Association and writer of book on birds Hemsagar Baral also confirmed the finding of the new bird in the country.
“When I was studying birds during a field visit two days back, I saw four unique birds perched on a simal tree. They were like pigeons,”
Kharel told the RSS, adding that he immediately clicked a photo of the birds and sent it to the Bird Conservation Association and ornithologist Baral.
They also confirmed it to be a green pigeon. According to him, it was the first time such a bird was found in the country.
Kharel, a resident of Mechinagar, has been involved in observation and conservation of birds for five years. He takes birds’ photographs in various districts, including Ilam, Sunsari, and Chitwan, and raises public awareness on bird conservation.
There is an official record that Nepal has 886 species of birds. But the green pigeon has not been included in the list. Kharel said the record should now be updated to 887.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
