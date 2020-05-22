Gulmi teacher, third victim of COVID-19, buried against family consent

BHAIRAHAWA: Body of the deceased Gulmi teacher — the third person to have lost his life to COVID-19 — was buried today in a forest near Butwal, against religious norms and family consent, claimed his relatives.
Family and relatives of the deceased have expressed their disapproval that local administration, with the help of security personnel, took the deceased’s body to the jungle area east of Butwal Dhago Karkhana and buried him there without their consent and against Hindu rituals.
However, it has been learnt that the district administration had planned to cremate the body as per Hindu practice, at two different locations, but was unable to do so after locals protested against it.
The 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Crimson Hospital in Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district passed away on Thursday morning.
The patient, a resident of Madane Rural Municipality in Gulmi, was brought to Rupandehi in an ambulance on May 14. According to the hospital, he was admitted for the treatment of Sepsis with MODS (Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome).
During treatment, his swab sample was collected and sent to the Provincial Public Health Laboratory for screening of coronavirus through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method on May 15, which came out positive on May 18.
Family members and health personnel involved in the patient’s treatment tested negative for coronavirus. According to assistant spokesperson at the Provincial Health Directorate, Roshan Lal Chaudhary, 29 persons — including relatives of the deceased and health workers — have tested negative for the virus.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.