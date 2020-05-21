Covid-19 positive Gulmi resident dies in Rupandehi

KATHMANDU: Third person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Nepal, today.
A 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Crimson Hospital at Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district passed away today morning.
THT’s regional correspondent Krishna Prasad Dhakal quoted Chief at the Health Division of Ministry of Social Development in Province 5, Uma Shankar Chaudhary, as saying that the patient died at 7:14 am during the course of treatment at the hospital.
The Social Development Ministry of the province issued a statement today confirming the demise of the patient, adding that despite all efforts, he could not be saved. The Ministry has expressed its condolences to the grieving family.
The patient, a resident of Madane Rural Municipality in Gulmi, was brought to Rupandehi in an ambulance on May 14. According to the hospital, he was admitted for the treatment of Sepsis with MODS (Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome).
During treatment, his swab sample was collected and sent to the Provincial Public Health Laboratory for screening of coronavirus through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method on May 15, which came out positive on May 18.
On Wednesday, Rupandehi-based Crimson Hospital refuted rumours that the patient had died while receiving treatment at the hospital after various media outlets published the news claiming that.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported prior to this. A 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok district and a 25-year-old youth from Banke district succumbed to the disease.
