Hospital sealed after patient in ICU tests positive for COVID-19

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: A hospital has been completely sealed off after a patient admitted at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Rupandehi, on Monday.

A 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Tilottama Municipality was confirmed to have contracted the contagion, following which the authorities sealed the hospital premises.

The patient, who is a native of Madane Rural Municipality in Gulmi, was brought to the hospital in an ambulance a few days ago. His swab samples had been collected for PCR testing on May 15, the results of which came out today.

Contact tracing of the person is underway to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

