Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Hospital sealed after patient in ICU tests positive for COVID-19

Hospital sealed after patient in ICU tests positive for COVID-19

Published: May 18, 2020 8:01 pm On: Nepal
Krishna Prasad Dhakal
Share Now:

BHAIRAHAWA: A hospital has been completely sealed off after a patient admitted at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Rupandehi, on Monday.

A 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Tilottama Municipality was confirmed to have contracted the contagion, following which the authorities sealed the hospital premises.

The patient, who is a native of Madane Rural Municipality in Gulmi, was brought to the hospital in an ambulance a few days ago. His swab samples had been collected for PCR testing on May 15, the results of which came out today.

Contact tracing of the person is underway to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Brexit or breakup? None the wiser

Share Now:

The UK has clarified some of its objectives for leaving the bloc, and we can begin to get a sense of how the process will play out over the next few years.

Wives of detained lawyers appeal to Trump to press China on rights

Share Now:

Wives of human rights lawyers detained by China in a sweeping crackdown two years ago appealed in the US Congress on Thursday for President Donald Trump to press Beijing to free activists and end torture.

Mayhem rages in west Venezuela; Capriles blocked from UN trip

Share Now:

Mobs looted shops and fought security forces overnight in Venezuela’s restive western region, where three soldiers were being charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of a man who was buying diapers for his baby, witnesses said.

PM to resign by May 24

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Political Adviser Chakrapani Khanal told THT on Thursday that the PM planned to resign any day between May 22 and 24 after forging consensus with the Nepali Congress on matters related to the government’s policy and programmes and the new fiscal budget.

Trump denies asking Comey to drop probe, decries ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone on Thursday after days of political tumult, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser and decried a “witch hunt” against him.

Melamchi set to miss third deadline

Share Now:

The Melamchi Water Supply Project said that it was unlikely to meet the target of supplying water to Kathmandu Valley by October 2017, the third deadline for project completion.

Govt to develop four satellite cities

Share Now:

The government has decided to develop four new four satellite cities in as many cardinal directions of Kathmandu Valley.

Valley road network to be upgraded

Share Now:

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport is all set to upgrade the existing road network in Kathmandu Valley.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times