Nepal | May 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > First Covid-19 fatality confirmed in Nepal

First Covid-19 fatality confirmed in Nepal

Published: May 16, 2020 9:06 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: It has been revealed that the woman who was admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulty, succumbed to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the deceased’s swab specimen tested positive for coronavirus infection.

She had passed away on Friday.

The deceased, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. Following the delivery of her child, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home.

She was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she suddenly developed a difficulty in breathing.

Her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

According to Dhulikhel Hospital sources, her sample tested at the laboratory of the hospital came out positive for the infection and had been sent to National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu for reconfirmation.

High alert has been adopted at the hospital in Dhulikhel, the premises currently sealed, to contain possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, contact tracing of the deceased has been carried out. Those coming in contact with the women have been placed in isolation while her residence locality has been sealed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

EC decides to expedite vote counting of Bharatpur Metropolis

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Tuesday has said that at least 10 places have been assigned to count the votes in Bharatpur Metropolitan City from tonight.

Why rabies still kills: World’s oldest virus

Share Now:

A virus that infects your brain, makes you want to bite things, and is almost always fatal after symptoms appear probably sounds like something from a zombie movie.

UML front-runner even on Day Two

Share Now:

The main opposition party, CPN-UML, continued to lead even on the second day of counting as results of the first phase of local level polls trickled in from across Provinces 3, 4 and 6 that went to poll on May 14.

Local level election results so far

Share Now:

As vote counting results trickle in, on the second day, CPN-UML mayoral candidate Ratna Bahadur Khadga won the election at Narayan Municipality in Dailkeh.

Monsoon to be delayed by a week: MFD

Share Now:

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology informed that this year’s monsoon will start a week later than its normal onset date.

Rs 235bn remains idle due to slow expenditure

Share Now:

The slow pace of government expenditure relative to resource mobilisation in the first nine months of fiscal 2016-17 has resulted in nearly Rs 235 billion remaining idle in the state coffers.

Police detain SAfrican climber trying to scale Mt Everest sans permit

Share Now:

Tourist police in Kathmandu detained a South African national who allegedly traversed through a climbing route above Mt Everest base camp without obtaining a climbing permit from the government.

Giri helps Nepal register win over SL

Share Now:

Nepal boys’ team recorded a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on the second day of the South Asia Regional Qualifying for the ITF Asian U-12 Team Championship here at the Satdobato Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times