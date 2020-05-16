First Covid-19 fatality confirmed in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: It has been revealed that the woman who was admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulty, succumbed to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the deceased’s swab specimen tested positive for coronavirus infection.

She had passed away on Friday.

The deceased, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. Following the delivery of her child, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home.

She was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she suddenly developed a difficulty in breathing.

Her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

According to Dhulikhel Hospital sources, her sample tested at the laboratory of the hospital came out positive for the infection and had been sent to National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu for reconfirmation.

High alert has been adopted at the hospital in Dhulikhel, the premises currently sealed, to contain possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, contact tracing of the deceased has been carried out. Those coming in contact with the women have been placed in isolation while her residence locality has been sealed.

