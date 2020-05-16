Ministry following procedures to verify if Dhulikhel case is a COVID-19 fatality

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health stated that they are following required procedures to ascertain whether or not the death of a 29-year-old woman in Dhulikhel Hospital was caused due to COVID-19.

Ministry Spokesperson Bikash Devkota said, the authorities are collecting detailed information in connection with the case and are conducting tests to determine if the woman, who had recently delivered a baby, died of COVID-19.

He added official infomation about the case will be made public after case investigation is complete and the test results come out.

The woman, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. She went into labour on May 5 and was admitted there. Following the delivery of her child on May 6, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home on May 7.

Later, she went to local health facility after experiencing physical problems such as fever and shortness of breath. From there, she was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she developed complications. There she passed away on Friday.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. Her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

