Three new COVID-19 cases identified including first case of fatality; total infection count reaches 281

KATHMANDU: Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this evening, one of which is the first case of fatality in the country. The three cases were confirmed in addition to the 11 cases detected earlier today.

This has taken the nationwide tally to 281.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

The woman who was admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties, succumbed to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the deceased’s swab specimen tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had passed away on Friday.

Among the others infected are males of ages 20 and 65 years from Dhanusha district. As per current information, they have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.

