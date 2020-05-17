Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Second Covid-19 death reported, 25-y/o succumbs to the disease in Banke

Second Covid-19 death reported, 25-y/o succumbs to the disease in Banke

Published: May 17, 2020 4:59 pm On: Nepal
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: A person staying in a quarantine facility in the district passed away on Sunday morning after experiencing some health complications.

It has now been verified that the deceased, a 25-year-old, had contracted Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the person succumbed to the disease at 6:40 am on Sunday. “His swab specimen was collected for testing, which has come out positive,” Ministry’s spokesperson Bikas Devkota informed.

This is the second death reported within two days. On Saturday, the Health Ministry had confirmed the first Covid-19 fatality. A 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok who died on Friday was detected with coronavirus transmission.

WATCH: HEALTH MINISTRY CONFIRMS SECOND COVID-19 FATALITY

Background

The 25-year-old died at a coronavirus quarantine centre set up at Dipendra Secondary School, Bhoj Bhagwanpur in the district. He had returned from India on May 12.

According to our regional correspondent Tilak Gaunle, his coinhabitants at the facility said that the youth was complaining about not feeling well and had vommitted.

Banke’s Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka informed that a team of health workers had reached the quarantine centre as soon as they were informed about the incident.

Earlier, the district-based Covid-19 Crisis Management Center had decided to have ambulances and drivers ready at every local level for immediate response. However, locals are outraged after the youth died without receiving any treatment inside the facility.

According to the locals, ambulances didn’t arrive even as they were informed on time about the person’s deteriorating health, citing lack of Personal Protective Equipments.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy

Share Now:

India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.

Woakes hopes to carry IPL form into Champions Trophy bid

Share Now:

All-rounder Chris Woakes is fit and raring to resume his England commitments after an enriching maiden stint in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the 28-year-old has said.

‘Traps abundant in Kanchenjunga Conservation Area’

Share Now:

Racketeers are found to be active in setting traps to kill wild animals in the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area in eastern Nepal.

Smart bangle delivers pregnancy tips to Asian wrists

Share Now:

A high-tech bangle that alerts pregnant women to toxic fumes and issues audio tips promises to boost maternal health in South Asia, as smart devices deliver ever more services to remote communities.

Islamic State claims attack on state TV station in Afghanistan

Share Now:

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an Afghan state television station on Wednesday that killed at least six people as well as the attackers and wounded 24.

No French Open wild card for snubbed Sharapova

Share Now:

Maria Sharapova’s hopes of a dream return from doping exile to a third French Open crown were shattered on Tuesday when the Russian was surprisingly refused a wild card by organisers.

Germany to use ‘prospect squad’ in Confederations Cup

Share Now:

World champions Germany will be without over half a dozen stalwarts, including Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, at next month’s Confederations Cup, to give them a longer summer break ahead of their World Cup title defence.

Narayangadh-Muglin road section to be blocked for 6 hours

Share Now:

The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be blocked for six hours a day from tomorrow in order to accelerate the road widening and upgrade project.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times