Second Covid-19 death reported, 25-y/o succumbs to the disease in Banke

KATHMANDU: A person staying in a quarantine facility in the district passed away on Sunday morning after experiencing some health complications.

It has now been verified that the deceased, a 25-year-old, had contracted Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the person succumbed to the disease at 6:40 am on Sunday. “His swab specimen was collected for testing, which has come out positive,” Ministry’s spokesperson Bikas Devkota informed.

This is the second death reported within two days. On Saturday, the Health Ministry had confirmed the first Covid-19 fatality. A 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok who died on Friday was detected with coronavirus transmission.

Background

The 25-year-old died at a coronavirus quarantine centre set up at Dipendra Secondary School, Bhoj Bhagwanpur in the district. He had returned from India on May 12.

According to our regional correspondent Tilak Gaunle, his coinhabitants at the facility said that the youth was complaining about not feeling well and had vommitted.

Banke’s Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka informed that a team of health workers had reached the quarantine centre as soon as they were informed about the incident.

Earlier, the district-based Covid-19 Crisis Management Center had decided to have ambulances and drivers ready at every local level for immediate response. However, locals are outraged after the youth died without receiving any treatment inside the facility.

According to the locals, ambulances didn’t arrive even as they were informed on time about the person’s deteriorating health, citing lack of Personal Protective Equipments.

