VIDEO: Health Ministry confirms second Covid-19 fatality

Nepal | May 17, 2020
Kathmandu, May 17
India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
All-rounder Chris Woakes is fit and raring to resume his England commitments after an enriching maiden stint in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the 28-year-old has said.
Racketeers are found to be active in setting traps to kill wild animals in the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area in eastern Nepal.
A high-tech bangle that alerts pregnant women to toxic fumes and issues audio tips promises to boost maternal health in South Asia, as smart devices deliver ever more services to remote communities.
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an Afghan state television station on Wednesday that killed at least six people as well as the attackers and wounded 24.
Maria Sharapova’s hopes of a dream return from doping exile to a third French Open crown were shattered on Tuesday when the Russian was surprisingly refused a wild card by organisers.
World champions Germany will be without over half a dozen stalwarts, including Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, at next month’s Confederations Cup, to give them a longer summer break ahead of their World Cup title defence.
The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be blocked for six hours a day from tomorrow in order to accelerate the road widening and upgrade project.