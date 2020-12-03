Gun found in forest explodes killing forest security personnel in Udayapur

GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night.
Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality in Sunsari district. Bastola was based at Sub Division Forest Office, Tapeshwari in Belaka Municipality-1.
Bastola was taking out a muzzleloader gun from a patrol vehicle in front of the gate of the Sub Division Forest Office when suddenly the gun exploded, according to the chief at Udayapur District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Bahadur Dahal. Tiny particles of gunpowder from the explosion got to Bastola killing him at 10:00 pm yesterday, SP Dahal said.
Police have yet to learn where the forest security personnel found the gun, the SP said.
Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway.
KATHMANDU: Nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepalâ€™s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,538. Meanwhile, 1,490 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 236,246. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have b Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 236,246 as 1,490 additional infections emerged on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 565 are females while 925 are males. In the last 24 hours, 723 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 531 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed for Saturday. The meeting which was previously scheduled for 1:00 pm today had first been postponed by an hour to 2:00 pm citing party co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's busy schedule. à¤ªà¤¾à¤ Read More...
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, who reached Tanahun district to inaugurate a motorable bridge in Byas Municipality, has been taken into police custody. He was arrested while attending a function organised to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buld Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 723 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the total 1,490 new cases logged from across the country, 531 were reported from Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 134 and 58 infections respectively. 325 o Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailandâ€™s highest court on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of breaching ethics clauses in the countryâ€™s constitution, allowing him to stay in his job. The Constitutional Court ruled on a complaint brought by the Pheu Thai party, the largest opposition grouping i Read More...
BEIJING: China's landing of its third probe on the moon is part of an increasingly ambitious space program that has a robot rover en route to Mars, is developing a reusable space plane and is planning to put humans back on the lunar surface. The Chang'e 5, the first effort to bring lunar rock Read More...