Gurjo plantation thriving

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12

As many as 150 saplings of gurjo (Tinospora Sinensis) were planted on the premises of Guheswori-based High-Powered Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Development Committee, this morning.

Plantation of Ayurvedic medicinal herb, gurjo, has been popular as it is believed that the plant has medicinal value and strengthens the immune system to fight against the coronavirus.

Bagmati cleanup campaigners, including Member of Parliament Krishna Rai and former chief secretary Leelamani Poudel, were present in the plantation programme.

Chief Tax Officer of the Internal Revenue Office, Lahan, Kamal Bahadur Rajalwat has been producing saplings of gurjo and distributing them nationwide.

Over 1,000 gurjo plants that were made available by Rajalwat were distributed at Gothatar of Bagmati, this morning.

The Bagmati Beautification Concern Forum and Human Rights and Peace Society distributed 1,000 medicinal plants to people residing along the banks of Bagmati River for its plantation, said HURPES Chair Uttam Pudasaini.

He said the forum had launched a drive to plant gurjo along the river’s banks from Sundarijal to Baneswor. Rajalwat, is a part of the campaign, has been regularly using the medicinal plant for the past 11 years.

He said he had been engaged in a publicity campaign after realising its multiple benefits.

Gurjo helps in maintaining healthy life as it strengthens the immunity, physical strengths and releases toxin deposited within the body system, campaigner Rajalwat said.

The medicinal plant has been proved useful in treatment of common cold, cough, fever, blood deficiency, eye, ear, skins and piles related diseases. However, pregnant women and children below the age of five are not recommended to consume gurjo, according to Rajalwat.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook