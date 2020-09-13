Gurjo plantation thriving

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12
As many as 150 saplings of gurjo (Tinospora Sinensis) were planted on the premises of Guheswori-based High-Powered Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Development Committee, this morning.
Plantation of Ayurvedic medicinal herb, gurjo, has been popular as it is believed that the plant has medicinal value and strengthens the immune system to fight against the coronavirus.
Bagmati cleanup campaigners, including Member of Parliament Krishna Rai and former chief secretary Leelamani Poudel, were present in the plantation programme.
Chief Tax Officer of the Internal Revenue Office, Lahan, Kamal Bahadur Rajalwat has been producing saplings of gurjo and distributing them nationwide.
Over 1,000 gurjo plants that were made available by Rajalwat were distributed at Gothatar of Bagmati, this morning.
The Bagmati Beautification Concern Forum and Human Rights and Peace Society distributed 1,000 medicinal plants to people residing along the banks of Bagmati River for its plantation, said HURPES Chair Uttam Pudasaini.
He said the forum had launched a drive to plant gurjo along the river’s banks from Sundarijal to Baneswor. Rajalwat, is a part of the campaign, has been regularly using the medicinal plant for the past 11 years.
He said he had been engaged in a publicity campaign after realising its multiple benefits.
Gurjo helps in maintaining healthy life as it strengthens the immunity, physical strengths and releases toxin deposited within the body system, campaigner Rajalwat said.
The medicinal plant has been proved useful in treatment of common cold, cough, fever, blood deficiency, eye, ear, skins and piles related diseases. However, pregnant women and children below the age of five are not recommended to consume gurjo, according to Rajalwat.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BENI: A leopard that had entered a poultry farm in Singha of Beni Municipality-4 of Myagdi district has been taken under control. A team deployed from the National Nature Conservation Trust in Chitwan fired a tranquiliser shot to take the big cat under control. The female leopard believed to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the Jewish state's relative isolation in the Middle East and find common ground with Read More...
CHITWAN: Twenty-six police personnel at Ward Police Office, Narayangadh in Chitwan district have contracted coronavirus. The result of the samples tested at COVID-19 laboratory of Bharatpur Hospital came out on Friday and today. Spokesperson at Chitwan District Police Office, Surya Bahadur Tha Read More...
At least 28,325,826 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. The coronavirus tally passed the 8 million mark in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, while India reported another r Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 53,120 as 1,201 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 852 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 3 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 431 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley have already surpassed 500k mark. Kathmandu alone registered 377 new infections whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 146 Nepali migrant workers stranded in Bahrain due to COVID-19 outbreak were repatriated via charter flights from Bahrain, today. According to Nepali Ambassador to Bahrain, Padam Sundas, 145 Nepali migrant workers who were in the country on leave but stranded for long due to Read More...
DAMAULI: A pregnant woman was found hanging at her own room in Byas Municipality-10 of Tanahhun district, on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Suku Nepali (Gurung) local resident of Sewar in Byas-10. Suku's parents have alleged that somebody may have killed her Read More...