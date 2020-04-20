Hailstones destroy crops

Himalayan News Service

DHADING: Hailstone after rainfall on Saturday destroyed the seasonal vegetables and fruits in the central and northern parts of Dhading.

Local farmers said the unseasonal rainfall had destroyed seasonal crops, fruits and vegetables at Rubi valley, Gangajamuna, Khaniyabas, Tetrawati Dabjung and Tripurasundari rural municipalities.

A local farmer at Gangajamuna Rural Municipality Kiran Shrestha said the hailstorm on Saturday had destroyed crops worth millions of rupees.

Life has been adversely affected due to the hailstorm.

