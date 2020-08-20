Hanuman temple priest shot dead in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT: A priest of a local temple was shot dead in Madhav Narayan Municipality-2 of Rautahat district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Siyaram Saha (65), priest of the Hanuman Temple in Khesarahiya Bazaar.

An unidentified group took a shot at the priest’s left temple at around 9:00 pm yesterday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan Kumar Mahato at the Garuda-based Area Police Office. A 303 bullet was fired to kill him, he said.

Priest Saha died on the spot, the DSP said and added that the incident took place while he was dining.

A team under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabiraj Khadka at the DPO reached the site and initiated investigation into the death. Meanwhile, a team of security personnel along with sniff dog deployed from Province 2 Police Office has reached the site for further investigation, DSP Mahato informed.

Locals have condemned the murder of the priest and termed it as a ruthless and cowardly act.

“Whoever carried out the murder will be nabbed soon,” DSP Mahato claimed.

Police personnel in civvies have also been mobilised to find nature and the motive of the murder.

The body of the deceased was taken to the District Hospital Gaur for the postmortem last night.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook