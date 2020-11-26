Health facility comes into operation in remote village of Bajura

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 25

Locals at Anradi village received health services for the first time in Gaumul Rural Municipality of Bajura.

Rural municipality Chairman Hari Bahadur Rokaya said locals from remote areas had received health services from the community health centre.

Locals in the remote area reached Dahachowk Health Chowk after walking for a day to receive the health service earlier.

A health volunteer at Anradi Village Kamala Dhami said villagers reached the health facility for the first time after establishment of a health post in the village. She said Anradi village did not have access to health services for many years. Chairman Rokaya said that AHW, ANM, office attendant and medicines have been managed.

As many as 44 families are living in the village.

The villagers looked very happy after they received the health facility for the first time at their doorsteps.

Previously, they were compelled to walk the whole day for paracetamol and oral rehydration solution. Padam Kala Bohora, a local, said that they were very excited after a health facility was established in the locality.

Gaumul Rural Municipality Vice-chairman Sita Thapa said the rural municipality had established the health service with the aim of providing health service in the locality. She said that preparation was under way to establish delivery service in the health centre.

ANM Prativa Rokaya at the health centre said that locals had received basic health facility from the health post.

The health centre said that as many as seven to 10 patients reached the health post on a daily basis.

The villagers depended on medicinal herbs earlier. Patients were compelled to walk on the difficult road to reach the health facility and some villagers had lost their lives due to lack of health service. But now the people could easily access the health facility.

Women in the village could give birth with the help of health workers even if delivery service was unavailable. The remote villages of Gumba and Lampata, among other villages, are deprived of health services till date.

