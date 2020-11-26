Health facility comes into operation in remote village of Bajura

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 25
Locals at Anradi village received health services for the first time in Gaumul Rural Municipality of Bajura.
Rural municipality Chairman Hari Bahadur Rokaya said locals from remote areas had received health services from the community health centre.
Locals in the remote area reached Dahachowk Health Chowk after walking for a day to receive the health service earlier.
A health volunteer at Anradi Village Kamala Dhami said villagers reached the health facility for the first time after establishment of a health post in the village. She said Anradi village did not have access to health services for many years. Chairman Rokaya said that AHW, ANM, office attendant and medicines have been managed.
As many as 44 families are living in the village.
The villagers looked very happy after they received the health facility for the first time at their doorsteps.
Previously, they were compelled to walk the whole day for paracetamol and oral rehydration solution. Padam Kala Bohora, a local, said that they were very excited after a health facility was established in the locality.
Gaumul Rural Municipality Vice-chairman Sita Thapa said the rural municipality had established the health service with the aim of providing health service in the locality. She said that preparation was under way to establish delivery service in the health centre.
ANM Prativa Rokaya at the health centre said that locals had received basic health facility from the health post.
The health centre said that as many as seven to 10 patients reached the health post on a daily basis.
The villagers depended on medicinal herbs earlier. Patients were compelled to walk on the difficult road to reach the health facility and some villagers had lost their lives due to lack of health service. But now the people could easily access the health facility.
Women in the village could give birth with the help of health workers even if delivery service was unavailable. The remote villages of Gumba and Lampata, among other villages, are deprived of health services till date.
A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
WELLINGTON: About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand's east coast, officials said on Wednesday. Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Keeping in line with this year’s theme of 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nepal organised a virtual workshop on ‘Preventing and Responding to Violence and Harassment in the Read More...
TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader. Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coro Read More...
Lalitpur, November 25 People offer prayers during Haribodhini Ekadashi, a religious day for Hindus, dedicated to Tulasi, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Haribodhini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the important Ekadashi (eleventh lunar day) in the year and is counted as the bigges Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-eight more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1389. Meanwhile, 1948 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 226,026. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,948 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 226,026. Of the total cases, 774 are females while 1,174 are males. In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...
NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting a growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the country’s Tigray region as “interference,” saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as a 72-hour surrender ultimatum runs out. Ethiopia “appr Read More...
SALT LAKE CITY: Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. A crew Read More...