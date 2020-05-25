Health Ministry confirms Nepal’s fourth Covid-19 fatality

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry today confirmed a Covid-19 fatality, in Parsa, taking Nepal’s death from the respiratory contagion to four.

The RT-PCR test result of an elderly, who had passed away on May 17 in Birgunj based National Medical College, has come out positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Septuagenarian diagnosed with Covid-19 post demise in Parsa

The 70-year-old, who had tuberculosis and other respiratory ailments, had developed pneumonia and was receiving treatment at the hospital.

All the four fatalities reported so far have been diagnosed after the infected patients passed away.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook