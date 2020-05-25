Septuagenarian diagnosed with Covid-19 post demise in Parsa

PARSA: The RT-PCR test result of an elderly, who had passed away on May 17 in Birgunj based National Medical College, has come out positive for COVID-19.
The 70-year-old, who had tuberculosis and other respiratory ailements, had developed pneumonia and was receiving treatment at the hospital.
Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital, Dr Madan Upadhyay, told THT that the person died while under treatment. “The medical college had handed over his body to the family before the results were received; his funeral was carried out immediately after which,” said Dr Upadhyaya.
The septuagenarian had been taken to the hospital on May 15. His swab sample was collected before his death, while he was being placed on ventilator, to test for coronavirus transmission. Unfortunately, he passed away before the PCR test results were received.
The Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Lalit Kumar Basnet, too confirmed that the deceased’s reports came out positive. “Since the patient’s report came out positive, we’re making necessary preparations to seal the National Medical College,” added Basnet.
With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths has reached four in Nepal. As of Monday, a total of 675 cases have been reported.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Milit Read More...
JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt. Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Read More...
LOS ANGELES: A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the g Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: A COVID-19 positive person fled the Temporary Coronavirus Special Unit of the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district on Saturday night. The 45-year-old person housed in a single room of the isolation ward fled the hospital by breaking the room's window, informed Kuld Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight to Japan to send back Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal and other Nepali passengers, tonight. The flight chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm. The NA’s wide b Read More...
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican Museums will reopen on June 1, the Vatican said on Saturday, ending a closure caused by the coronavirus lockdown that has drained the Holy See's coffers. A statement said the Museums, which house some of the world's greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Ro Read More...
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Three large Indian states have sought to delay the planned opening of their airports on Monday as new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by a record, complicating the federal government’s plan to resume flights after a two-month lockdown. India registered 6,767 new cases of Read More...