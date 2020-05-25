Septuagenarian diagnosed with Covid-19 post demise in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











PARSA: The RT-PCR test result of an elderly, who had passed away on May 17 in Birgunj based National Medical College, has come out positive for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old, who had tuberculosis and other respiratory ailements, had developed pneumonia and was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital, Dr Madan Upadhyay, told THT that the person died while under treatment. “The medical college had handed over his body to the family before the results were received; his funeral was carried out immediately after which,” said Dr Upadhyaya.

The septuagenarian had been taken to the hospital on May 15. His swab sample was collected before his death, while he was being placed on ventilator, to test for coronavirus transmission. Unfortunately, he passed away before the PCR test results were received.

The Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Lalit Kumar Basnet, too confirmed that the deceased’s reports came out positive. “Since the patient’s report came out positive, we’re making necessary preparations to seal the National Medical College,” added Basnet.

With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths has reached four in Nepal. As of Monday, a total of 675 cases have been reported.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook