Published: May 09, 2020 8:28 am On: Nepal
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases from various locations in the country.

With this, the nationwide tally of coronavirus-transmission cases stands at 109 in Nepal.

The new cases were identified from tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, stated the Ministry.

Among the newly infected are 18, 45 and 65 year old females from Bhulke in Udayapur; 17, 18 and another 18 year old males from Kapilvastu; and a 62-year-old male from Chhapkaiya in Parsa district.

As per the latest information, their health condition has been reported normal and that they have come into the contact of heath professionals.

