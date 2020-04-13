Health Ministry confirms two new cases on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Health Ministry on Monday confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus infection, taking Nepal’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 14 and live cases to 13.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Bikash Devkota, has confirmed the same in his regular media briefing today.

One of those infected is a 65-year-old woman in Kailali. The woman, who tested negative on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) after a 15-day quarantine, has now been detected with coronavirus infection. The result of her sample tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu has come out positive, informed the health ministry.

The woman was put in a quarantine facility at Lamki Multiple Campus in Lamkichuha Municipality-1 of Kailali district over 15 days ago, after she reached there from Birgunj in Parsa district in a group of seventeen. Case investigation and contract tracing processes have been initiated.

Likewise, a 19-year-old boy in Rautahat district has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected in the country to fourteen. Like the earlier case, the result of his test conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory came out positive.

The teenager was in quarantine earlier and has now been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

