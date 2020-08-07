Health Ministry reports five COVID-19 fatalities on Friday; death-toll reaches 70

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Five persons including three from Birgunj in Parsa district have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Friday.

A 45-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-9 admitted at the Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital breathed his last in the course of treatment at 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon. It has been learnt that the patient had underlying health conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

Likewise, two males of ages 79 and 57 of Birgunj-11 died from COVID-19 on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. The 79-year-old man died in his own home and was diagnosed with the infection post demise. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old person — with diabetes and hypertension, died while undergoing treatment at the Gandak-based temporary COVID-19 hospital.

A youth in his 20’s, resident of Golbazaar Municipality-12, Siraha died during the course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences at 10:45 pm on Thursday. He was referred there from Janakpur, where he had gone for his regular treatment. He was undergoing dialysis for kidney-related ailment.

Another person, a 45-year-old male breathed his last today at Patan Hospital in Lalitpur at 8:41 am. The patient was a native of Basantapur, Sarlahi.

With these recent additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now reached 70.

