THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded seven additional deaths from the coronavirus contagion, today.

One male each from Kavrepalanchok, Nawalparasi, Morang, Dhanusha, Banke, and Kaski have succumbed to Covid-19. Similarly, a woman from Tanahun district has also died from the respiratory disease.

READ ALSO: Two new Covid-19 related deaths reported in Pokhara

This is the second-highest single-day fatality recorded so far. Prior to this, eight deaths had been reported within the span of a day.

READ MORE: Nepal sees highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day; eight deaths reported Wednesday

With this, the nationwide death-toll from coronavirus infection has reached 114.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook