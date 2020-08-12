Nepal sees highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day; eight deaths reported Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal has logged eight more Covid-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day death-toll from the coronavirus infection recorded so far.
Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, informed public about the eight cases of fatalities in the ministry’s regular press briefing today.
A 78-year-old female, resident of Teku in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-12, passed away at KIST Medical College Teaching Hospital, early today at 1:15 am.
A 32-year-old man from Nilkantha Municipality-14 in Dhading district succumbed to the coronavirus infection while under treatment at HAMS Hospital on Tuesday.
Likewise, a 71-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City-1 in Dhanusha district passed away today at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur.
Another Dhanusha native, a female, 38, from Janakpur Sub-metropolis-8, died while undergoing treatment at Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur, at 1:05 am on Wednesday.
An elderly male, 72, permanent resident of Dakneshwari Municipality-8 in Saptari district, presently residing in Rajbiraj Municipality-6 also breathed his last on Tuesday night.
A male, 55, of Budhiganga Rural Municipality-2 in Morang district passed away today while receiving treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.
Similarly, a 42-year-old male, resident of Taulihawa in Kapilvastu Municipality-2, Kapilvastu district, succumbed to the respiratory disease early today morning at 4:25, stated the health ministry. He was receiving treatment at Butwal-based Covid-19 special hospital.
In the eighth case of fatality today, a 75-year-old male, resident of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City in Bara district, passed away in the course of treatment at Lalitpur-based KIST Hospital.
With this single-day leap in fatalities, death-toll from the coronavirus contagion across the country has reached 91.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 24,000 with 484 new cases detected today
KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection. He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.s Samples had been drawn f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 462,698 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Renowned Indian lyricist and poet Rahat Indori, famous for his Urdu poems, is no more. Indori, 70, breathed his last on Tuesday at 5:00pm in his hometown Indore. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday. The legendary poet died of a cardiac arrest. Indori, early on Tuesday morni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 110 cases surfaced in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 16 and eight cases respectively. They valley's coronavirus infection tally reached 134 today leading to the number of active cases s Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the steady surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the nation, the Cabinet meeting held on Monday has decided to re-impose restrictions on various service providing units. In the same, Hotels and Restaurants can no longer host guests and can only offer take away services w Read More...
LISBON: It is arguably the biggest sports event of this COVID-infected year -- eight of Europe's top teams in a knockout tournament over 12 days in the Portuguese capital, with the Champions League winner to be crowned at the final on Aug. 23. But while millions will tune in around the globe, Read More...
GELSENKIRCHEN: Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday. The Ukrainian champions will take on In Read More...