Nepal sees highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day; eight deaths reported Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal has logged eight more Covid-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day death-toll from the coronavirus infection recorded so far.

Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, informed public about the eight cases of fatalities in the ministry’s regular press briefing today.

A 78-year-old female, resident of Teku in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-12, passed away at KIST Medical College Teaching Hospital, early today at 1:15 am.

A 32-year-old man from Nilkantha Municipality-14 in Dhading district succumbed to the coronavirus infection while under treatment at HAMS Hospital on Tuesday.

Likewise, a 71-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City-1 in Dhanusha district passed away today at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur.

Another Dhanusha native, a female, 38, from Janakpur Sub-metropolis-8, died while undergoing treatment at Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur, at 1:05 am on Wednesday.

An elderly male, 72, permanent resident of Dakneshwari Municipality-8 in Saptari district, presently residing in Rajbiraj Municipality-6 also breathed his last on Tuesday night.

A male, 55, of Budhiganga Rural Municipality-2 in Morang district passed away today while receiving treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

Similarly, a 42-year-old male, resident of Taulihawa in Kapilvastu Municipality-2, Kapilvastu district, succumbed to the respiratory disease early today morning at 4:25, stated the health ministry. He was receiving treatment at Butwal-based Covid-19 special hospital.

In the eighth case of fatality today, a 75-year-old male, resident of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City in Bara district, passed away in the course of treatment at Lalitpur-based KIST Hospital.

With this single-day leap in fatalities, death-toll from the coronavirus contagion across the country has reached 91.

