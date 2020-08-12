Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 24,000 with 484 new cases detected today

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 484 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 24,432.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,481 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 138 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion, 64 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,728.
As of today, there are 7,613 active cases of infection in the country.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Eight more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 91.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 23,948 with 638 new recorded cases, the highest daily-cases reported since easing of lockdown in Nepal.
KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection. He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.s Samples had been drawn f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 462,698 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Renowned Indian lyricist and poet Rahat Indori, famous for his Urdu poems, is no more. Indori, 70, breathed his last on Tuesday at 5:00pm in his hometown Indore. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday. The legendary poet died of a cardiac arrest. Indori, early on Tuesday morni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 110 cases surfaced in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 16 and eight cases respectively. They valley's coronavirus infection tally reached 134 today leading to the number of active cases s Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the steady surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the nation, the Cabinet meeting held on Monday has decided to re-impose restrictions on various service providing units. In the same, Hotels and Restaurants can no longer host guests and can only offer take away services w Read More...
LISBON: It is arguably the biggest sports event of this COVID-infected year -- eight of Europe's top teams in a knockout tournament over 12 days in the Portuguese capital, with the Champions League winner to be crowned at the final on Aug. 23. But while millions will tune in around the globe, Read More...
GELSENKIRCHEN: Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday. The Ukrainian champions will take on In Read More...