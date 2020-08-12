Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 24,000 with 484 new cases detected today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 484 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 24,432.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,481 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 138 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion, 64 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,728.

As of today, there are 7,613 active cases of infection in the country.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 91.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 23,948 with 638 new recorded cases, the highest daily-cases reported since easing of lockdown in Nepal.

