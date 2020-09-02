Health workers stage protest for allowance

JHAPA, SEPTEMBER 1
Doctors, nurses and staffers at Mechi Hospital in Jhapa district have staged a protest for not receiving risk allowance pledged by the government for those working in the frontline in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Irate health workers today wore black arm bands in a symbolic protest. According to Dr Lenin Pokharel, a doctor at the hospital, the protesting health workers will be wearing the arm band until September 8. They have not got their allowance for five months, according to Dr Pokharel.
Application has been submitted to the provincial government, local administration and the hospital management committee for immediate release of the allowance.
“We have been risking our lives to provide health care services to patients, both COVID-19-infected and non-infected during this pandemic. But we have not received any incentive as pledged,” bemoaned Dr Pokharel.
If their demands go unheard till September 8, they said that they would close all the services at the hospital.
The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Pitambar Thakur said that application had been sent to the Ministry of Social Affairs at the end of fiscal year 2019-20.
He was hopeful that health workers would be provided risk allowance very soon. Hospital Development Committee Chair Somnath Portel, however, said he was unaware of this matter.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 31 Of the 8,000-plus polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the district, 275 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kavre so far. “Till date, a total of 8,038 persons have had their swab samples collected and tested under PCR method. Of them, 275 have tested Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 The government has decided to increase the number of passengers allowed to return home from abroad every day. The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday has decided to allow up to 800 passengers to enter the country per day via air route. Prior to this, the government had capped t Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Aiming at post-pandemic tourism promotional activities, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has started infrastructure development project. A meeting held today at the ministry has directed Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) to study the probability of buil Read More...
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child. Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Su Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three covid related deaths have been reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours. All three of them passed away while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Birgunj. A 53-year-old man of Harpatgunj in Birgunj Metropolitan City-20 died while undergoing treatment for the last 17 days Read More...
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russia and Chinese vaccines raise doubts High-profile novel coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on adenovirus type 5, or Ad5, a common cold virus that many people have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said festivals celebrated by Nepalis of various ethnicities and communities living in diverse geography have tied all the Nepalis in a thread of unity. PM Oli said this in a message of best wishes extended on the occasion of the Indrajatra festival tod Read More...
LOS ANGELES: K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 30 Read More...