Highlights from Health Ministry’s media briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on Covid-19 response.

Aiming to scout the active cases of COVID-19 infection in the county, as of today, 61,627 tests including 13,098 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 48,529 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 1,252 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

In one of today’s major developments, it was informed that PCR testing has been initiated at the Provincial Public Health Laboratory of Province 1. With this addition, PCR testing is currently in operation at 17 health facilities in the country.

At present, there are 22,978 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 89 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, four are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 85 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np has registered 301 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 29,685.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 319. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

As of today, the country has witnessed 59 cases of coronavirus infection while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 43 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, eight in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, one in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

Dr Devkota, informed that the year 2020 has been designated as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The roles of nurses and midwives are critical, especially in time of COVID-19 crisis, he added.

VIDEO: Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19 response

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook