DHANGADI, JULY 24
A model holding and isolation centre has been set up in Kailali’s Dhangadi, targeting female citizens.
The sub-metropolis has brought into operation the female holding and isolation centre from yesterday.
The holding and isolation centre was jointly inaugurated by Dhangadi Sub-metropolis Chief Nripa Bahadur Wada and Provincial Health Directorate Director Dr Gunaraj Awasthi.
The recently launched centre has 10 beds at the isolation ward and 12 beds at the holding centre. “The holding centre will be used to keep women, including those pregnant, who come to Dhangadi from all 88 local levels of the Sudurpashchim Province for treatment and who are in difficult situation.
The isolation will be used to keep COVID-19 infected persons of the sub-metropolis,” said Wada.
The holding and isolation centre will have a round-the-clock presence of health workers, female security personnel and ambulance.
Sudurpaschim Health Directorate Director Gunaraj Awasthi said, “As this province faces higher risk of COVID-19 compared with other provinces, we were in need of an isolation facility here.”
Various national and international organisations and private sectors joined hands to establish the holding and isolation centre.
