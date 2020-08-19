Nepal | August 19, 2020

Home minister meets flood victims in Bajura

Published: August 19, 2020 12:00 pm On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Bajura, August 18

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa arrived in Bajura with a team to inspect the condition of monsoon-related disaster victims.

According to Chief District Officer Krishna Gaihre of Bajura, the team also included Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Sudurpashchim Province Chair Karna Thapa, lawmaker Lal Bahadur Thapa and provincial government Minister Prakash Shah.

The HM’s team that flew to the district in a Nepal Army chopper reached Sim of Gaumul Rural Municipality and provided relief materials to flood and landslide victims. Handing over relief, Thapa provided the government’s support to the victims and pledged to relocate displaced families at the earliest.

The team also monitored disaster-hit places of Ghaghar in Badimalika Municipality, Taprisera of Budhiganga Municipality and the Sanfe-Martadi road section.

Scores of families in these places were displaced after floods in the Budhiganga River swept away their homes a few days ago.

The flood had also swept away a bridge at Jadanga on the Sanfe-Martadi road section, disrupting vehicular movement to the district headquarters Martadi.

Five suspension bridges over the river in Gaumul Rural Municipality and Badimalika Municipality were washed away. Regarding the road disrupted and damaged by floods and landslides, HM Thapa pledged to do the needful to resume the road soon.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

