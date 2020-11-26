HoR Speaker Sapkota holds discussion on post-disaster reconstruction

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SINDHUPALCHOWK: The House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota discussed the overall situation of his home district, including the post-disaster reconstruction and rehabilitation, with local authorities in Sindhupalchowk on Wednesday.

The discussion was held with the district coordination committee chief, deputy chief, local level chiefs, and administrative authorities.

On the occasion, he also sought recommendations from the local people’s representatives about the initiatives to be taken for infrastructure development in the days to come.

The district suffered heavy loss of lives and property in the floods and landslides that occurred in the previous monsoon in Bulkute-Khagdal, Nagpuje, and other areas.

Present situation of those displaced in the disaster and their proper rehabilitation were also discussed during the meeting.

