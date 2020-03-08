Hospitals outside Kathmandu ill-equipped to tackle COVID-19

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, March 7

Hospitals outside Kathmandu valley lack testing kits, manpower, infrastructure and necessary equipment to treat suspected coronavirus patients.

Authorities of government and private hospitals — BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Seti Zonal Hospital, Mechi Zonal Hospital, Hetauda Hospital, Manipal Teaching Hospital, Lumbini Provincial Hospital and many others — The Himalayan Times spoke to said they did not have proper facilities to prevent and contain the coronavirus outbreak. The hospitals also lack isolation wards and facilities to treat critically ill patients.

“We have separated two beds for isolation. Five sets of personal protective equipment were provided to us and we were told to buy other necessary gear, but the process for the same has yet to start,” said Sagar Kafle, medical officer at Hetauda Hospital.

Lumbini Provincial Hospital has separated two beds for isolation, but it does not have any PPE. “There are chances of patients arriving from India. But we don’t have equipment to protect us from possible infection and the hospital lacks sufficient m a n p ow e r,” s a i d R u d r a Bhandari, medical officer at Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The hospitals are also found to be referring coronavirus suspects to Kathmandu as they do not have test kits and diagnostic facilities. “We referred three Chinese nationals to Kathmandu as we don’t have any testing kits and equipment,” said Srishti Gurung, medical officer, department of medicine, at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara.

Gautam Kumar Shah, medical officer at Janakpur Hospital, said the hospital had been referring suspected patients to hospitals in Kathmandu. “We don’t even have masks. No bed has been separated for isolation,” said Shah.

Hospitals outside the capital are forced to treat suspected coronavirus-infected patients without using any protective personal equipment. “Three patients were admitted here. As we didn’t have PPE with us, we used apron, gloves and a mask to provide health care to them,” said Jagadish Joshi, consultant physician at Seti Zonal Hospital. Suspected patients were admitted to the hospital and stayed there until it got their laboratory reports.

The hospitals have also been sending blood samples and throat swabs of suspected patients to National Public Health Laboratory as they lack testing kits and equipment. “We don’t have testing kits with us. It is available in Kathmandu only,” said Deebya Raj Mishra, associate professor of pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan. The hospital has admitted a suspected coronavirus patient. “We have a rapid response team to attend critical situation. But we don’t have sufficient protective equipment. Hospitals are referring patients to us. We are also receiving enquiries from people returning from coronavirus affected countries. We need PPE,” said Mishra.

“Five sets of personal protective equipment were given to each ministry of social development in seven provinces. Hospitals have been directed to separate isolation beds,” said Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

