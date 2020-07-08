Hospitals to be upgraded next fiscal year

Himalayan News Service

HETAUDA, JULY 7

Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal.

According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds.

Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hospitals with specialised services.

Similarly, Dhading and Chautara hospitals will be upgraded to 50 beds. Plans are afoot to upgrade Ramechhap and Rasuwa hospitals to 25 beds. The Ministry of Social Development is preparing to offer health service in 66 constituencies in the province.

The ministry has allocated a budget of Rs 22 million for the improvement of seven hospitals in the upcoming fiscal year. The ministry has allocated Rs 2.5 million to establish geriatric ward at Hetauda Hospital.

The ministry has allocated Rs 10 million to procure equipment to fight against COVID-19. Similarly, Rs 100 million has been allocated to buy equipment for the ICU and NICU of province-level hospitals.

