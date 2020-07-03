House wall collapse buries child to death

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

SAPTARI, JULY 2

A child died when a house that was being demolished crushed him at Siswa in Khadak Municipality, Saptari, today.

Eeight-year-old Umesh Mandal lost his life after the wall of a house belonging to Babu Jha collapsed and buried him.

Inspector Ramraja Keshari at Kadarbona Area Police Office, Saptari, said the pillar-less wall of the house caved in because of the vibration of the roller machine nearby and buried the child to death.

The villagers and members of the deceased child have been staging demonstration placing the body of the child at the incident site.

Citing the carelessness of Khadak Municipality, demonstrators have piled pressure on the municipal authority to own responsibility and take action against office-bearers of the users’ committee.

The teams of District Police Office, Kadarbona Area Police Office, Kalyanpur Area Police Office, and Armed Police Force have reached the incident site where the victim’s side has not allowed authorities to take away the body of the child without addressing their demand for compensation.

The protesters have noted that the incident took place when the users’ committee formed under the chairmanship of Chhabil Mandal was trying to complete the work with the use of loader and excavator at the end of the fiscal year.

It is claimed that the feeble house wall collapsed due the vibration caused by the use of heavy machinery nearby.

