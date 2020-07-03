House wall collapse buries child to death

SAPTARI, JULY 2
A child died when a house that was being demolished crushed him at Siswa in Khadak Municipality, Saptari, today.
Eeight-year-old Umesh Mandal lost his life after the wall of a house belonging to Babu Jha collapsed and buried him.
Inspector Ramraja Keshari at Kadarbona Area Police Office, Saptari, said the pillar-less wall of the house caved in because of the vibration of the roller machine nearby and buried the child to death.
The villagers and members of the deceased child have been staging demonstration placing the body of the child at the incident site.
Citing the carelessness of Khadak Municipality, demonstrators have piled pressure on the municipal authority to own responsibility and take action against office-bearers of the users’ committee.
The teams of District Police Office, Kadarbona Area Police Office, Kalyanpur Area Police Office, and Armed Police Force have reached the incident site where the victim’s side has not allowed authorities to take away the body of the child without addressing their demand for compensation.
The protesters have noted that the incident took place when the users’ committee formed under the chairmanship of Chhabil Mandal was trying to complete the work with the use of loader and excavator at the end of the fiscal year.
It is claimed that the feeble house wall collapsed due the vibration caused by the use of heavy machinery nearby.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 A total of nine repatriation flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,342 Nepalis from five destinations were evacuated today. As per TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights. The national flag carrier repatriate Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Transport entrepreneurs have said that if the government does not allow resumption of public transport services soon, they will have to take to the streets like the taxi entrepreneurs have been doing. After meeting Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Ku Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has marked its 62 years of service today. Since its establishment in 1958, NAC has witnessed lots of ups and downs and finally the national flag carrier is on a way for betterment, states a press statement issued today. Already facing loss, Read More...
Kathmandu, July 02 Workers pluck grass from under the water collected in the pond, at Ranipokhari, Kathmandu, on Thursday, July 02, 2020. Read More...
BARA: As many as four persons have lost their lives while 10 others have been injured due to a lightning strike early Thursday morning, in Bara district. All of the deceased are women. Two of the four -- Aasha Devi Mahato (35) and Halika Khatun (45) -- were residents of Sitalpur, Kalaiya Sub Metr Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has given seal of approval to government's proposal to prorogue the ongoing House session and has thereby endorsed the same. With this, the current session of Federal Parliament will come to an end effective from 5:00 pm today. https://twitter.com/Parli Read More...
A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 100 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a pile of mine waste collapsed into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried scores of workers. The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hp Read More...
BEIJING: China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it hopes India would correct its discriminatory actions against Chinese companies immediately, after India banned Chinese mobile apps amid a border crisis between the two countries. China has not adopted any restrictive or discriminatory Read More...