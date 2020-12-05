ICU equipped with ventilators established in Darchula District Hospital

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A two-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established at District Hospital, Darchula.

The ICU equipped with ventilator facility was established at the hospital today with financial assistance from Sudurpaschim provincial government.

The Unit has been facilitated with ventilator in view of the health complexity coronavirus could bring to the patient, chief at the hospital, Dr Gajendra Duwal said.

However, the facility may not come into operation anytime soon since the provincial government has not provided the hospital with any technical staff.

