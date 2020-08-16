ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection.
Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, for the first time in the hospital, to provide treatment to and to keep under observation individuals diagnosed with the disease.
“For now, as many as ten asymptomatic patients are under observation in the facility”, informed Sah.
All precautionary measures will be taken in terms of keeping the infection from spreading including provision of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers while treating infected patients, stated Dr Bishrut Sapkota, MDGP and coordinator of Level 1 Covid-19 temporary hospital.
Internet, CCTV camera in all five isolation rooms, hygienic food, among other facilities, have been managed in the isolation ward as per the criteria set by the government. “Infected patients from three different districts including Ilam, Panchthar and Taplejung will be kept in isolation in this facility”, Dr Sapkota informed.
It has been learnt that those on duty at an isolation ward will work for a week followed by two weeks in home-quarantine.
With coronavirus cases rising steadily in the district, doctors, nurses, medical officers among others have been provided with safe accommodation and protective gears to avoid the risk of cross infections.
Moreover, Nepal Police personnel have been deployed for security at the facility.
As the pandemic rages on, frontline workers are prepared to contain widespread Covid-19 transmission with proper training to care for patients and self, Dr Sapkota added.
KATHMANDU: Due to poor drainage system along the roads in Kathmandu valley, motorists and pedestrians face difficulties to commute, during the monsoon season. Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States. Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take a Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Another person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Birgunj of Parsa district, on Friday night. A 60-year-old man passed away last night during the course of treatment at the intensive care unit of Gandak-based Narayani temporary COVID-19 hospital in Birgunj. "The deceased, a Read More...
NEW DELHI: India is ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, also launching a national project to roll out health identities for each citizen. In annual celebrations scaled down due Read More...
TOKYO: Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions at a somber annual ceremony curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Naruhito pledged to reflect on the war's events and ex Read More...
SRINAGAR: Militants attacked a police team in Kashmir on Friday, killing two officers and wounding one despite tight security in the disputed Muslim-majority region ahead of India’s Independence Day. A group of militants opened fire on the police team that was on duty in the Nowgam area of Srin Read More...
Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Friday that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had declined its request to waive a 30% commission fee the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, taking a shot at its fellow Big Tech peer as developers challenge the policy. The move is the latest salvo in a long-running cold Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 40-year-old man who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal died on Saturday. The hospital's coronavirus focal person and medical department chief Dr Sudarshan Thapa identified the deceased as a resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvast Read More...