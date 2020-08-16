Madhavi Marasini

ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection.

Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, for the first time in the hospital, to provide treatment to and to keep under observation individuals diagnosed with the disease.

“For now, as many as ten asymptomatic patients are under observation in the facility”, informed Sah.

All precautionary measures will be taken in terms of keeping the infection from spreading including provision of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers while treating infected patients, stated Dr Bishrut Sapkota, MDGP and coordinator of Level 1 Covid-19 temporary hospital.

Internet, CCTV camera in all five isolation rooms, hygienic food, among other facilities, have been managed in the isolation ward as per the criteria set by the government. “Infected patients from three different districts including Ilam, Panchthar and Taplejung will be kept in isolation in this facility”, Dr Sapkota informed.

It has been learnt that those on duty at an isolation ward will work for a week followed by two weeks in home-quarantine.

With coronavirus cases rising steadily in the district, doctors, nurses, medical officers among others have been provided with safe accommodation and protective gears to avoid the risk of cross infections.

Moreover, Nepal Police personnel have been deployed for security at the facility.

As the pandemic rages on, frontline workers are prepared to contain widespread Covid-19 transmission with proper training to care for patients and self, Dr Sapkota added.

