Improvised explosive defused

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, January 14

A bomb disposal team from the Nepali Army defused an improvised explosive device found on the stairs of NIC Asia Bank’s branch office in Rajbiraj, Saptari, today.

Employees of the branch office had reported to the police after they noticed the bomb when they opened the office this morning.

A bomb disposal team deployed from NA’s Bhimdal Battalion reached the site and deactivated

the improvised explosive device.

Battalion Chief Lieutenant Colonel Gupta Bahadur Kunwar said the NA’s bomb disposal team defused the bomb successfully.

Transport service had halted in the bazaar after the bomb was found.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook